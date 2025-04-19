Annual Project Exhibition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The annual modern project exhibition was held at the Government College of Technology Sialkot, in which civil electrical, auto and diesel, mechanical technology, solar tracking system, hydroelectric power plant and CNC wood cutter, among other engineering models made by students, were presented.
Principal Government College of Technology Sialkot Muhammad Shabbir Rana warmly welcomed the special guests who came to the project technical exhibition program. The exhibition was inaugurated by Regional Director, Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Tariq Mehmood and former President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Majid Raza Bhatta.
The Regional Director TEVTA visited the stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students. He asked the students in detail about the importance, use and benefits of the modern projects and told them how the projects can be developed at low cost and used better.
He said that paying attention and maintaining discipline in the field of technology is the need of the hour and without it it is impossible to join the ranks of developed nations.
The youths of Pakistan are rich in creative and research talents. If their talent is put into practical use, they can shine the name of country and nation. He said that in the digital era, understanding and adopting modern technology can achieve economic development goals and organising such exhibitions will encourage students and faculty members to work harder in the fields of information technology and artificial intelligence.
He said that the models of hydroelectric power plants built by the students are very useful in increasing electricity production in the country, including the low consumption of electricity in electric products, which can significantly reduce the country's electricity problem. Our institution has provided the students with an excellent opportunity to make modern models and highlight their talents, he added.
Later, Regional Director Tariq Mahmood, former President SCCI Majid Raza Bhutta also planted a sapling in the lawn.
During the ceremony, certificates were distributed to students who successfully completed a three-month short course in data analytics.
