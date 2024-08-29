Annual Provincial 'Naat Competition' to be held on Aug 31:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In line with the special directives of the President of Pakistan, the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television Corporation, and the Punjab Auqaf Department are jointly organizing the annual provincial Naat competition.

According to an handout issued here, the event was scheduled to take place on August 31st at 9 a.m at the Gol Chowk mosque Sargodha.The competition is open to students aged 15 to 25 from schools and colleges.

Participants are required to bring a certificate from their educational institution, a birth certificate, and two recent passport-sized photographs.