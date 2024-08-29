Open Menu

Annual Provincial 'Naat Competition' To Be Held On Aug 31:

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Annual Provincial 'Naat Competition' to be held on Aug 31:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In line with the special directives of the President of Pakistan, the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Television Corporation, and the Punjab Auqaf Department are jointly organizing the annual provincial Naat competition.

According to an handout issued here, the event was scheduled to take place on August 31st at 9 a.m at the Gol Chowk mosque Sargodha.The competition is open to students aged 15 to 25 from schools and colleges.

Participants are required to bring a certificate from their educational institution, a birth certificate, and two recent passport-sized photographs.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Punjab Sargodha August Mosque Event From PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

2 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

3 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

5 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

6 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

7 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

8 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

8 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan