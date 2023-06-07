UrduPoint.com

Annual Quran Completion Course At Aghosh Home Benefits 57 Students

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Annual Quran completion course at Aghosh home benefits 57 Students

The annual Quran completion course was held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home Peshawar on Wednesday aiming to equip dependent children with a better understanding of the Quran, and a total of 57 students benefited from the course

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The annual Quran completion course was held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home Peshawar on Wednesday aiming to equip dependent children with a better understanding of the Quran, and a total of 57 students benefited from the course.

Out of the 57 students, 21 successfully completed the memorization of the entire Quran (Hafz al-Quran), 15 completed the recitation of the Quran (Nazra al-Quran), and 21 completed a Tajweed course, which focuses on proper pronunciation and recitation of the Quran.

The special guest at the event was Sheikh Al-Qur'an and Hadith Maulana Safiullah, a prominent religious scholar.

The convention was chaired by General Secretary Jamaat Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended by people from various walk of life.

The speakers emphasized the importance of religious education for the sponsored children at Aghosh AlKhidmat Homes.

They highlighted the efforts being made to provide Quranic teachings to the children and mentioned that the completion of the Quran course this year benefited 21 students in memorization, 15 students in recitation, and 21 students in Quranic understanding.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Event From

Recent Stories

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

Newly elected members on reserved seats take oath

14 minutes ago
 Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports ..

Football trials under PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports League from June 16

11 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate and European Commission ..

COP28 President-Designate and European Commission President reaffirm commitment ..

37 minutes ago
 Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar ..

Experts Warn US Lawmakers of Risks Posed to Dollar as Global Reserve Currency - ..

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Cont ..

Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points, Continues Quantitative Tightening

7 minutes ago
 Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future ..

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.