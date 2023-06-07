Annual Quran completion course at Aghosh home benefits 57 Students

The annual Quran completion course was held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home Peshawar on Wednesday aiming to equip dependent children with a better understanding of the Quran, and a total of 57 students benefited from the course

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The annual Quran completion course was held at Aghosh Al-Khidmat Home Peshawar on Wednesday aiming to equip dependent children with a better understanding of the Quran, and a total of 57 students benefited from the course.

Out of the 57 students, 21 successfully completed the memorization of the entire Quran (Hafz al-Quran), 15 completed the recitation of the Quran (Nazra al-Quran), and 21 completed a Tajweed course, which focuses on proper pronunciation and recitation of the Quran.

The special guest at the event was Sheikh Al-Qur'an and Hadith Maulana Safiullah, a prominent religious scholar.

The convention was chaired by General Secretary Jamaat Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended by people from various walk of life.

The speakers emphasized the importance of religious education for the sponsored children at Aghosh AlKhidmat Homes.

