Annual report: IFA conducted 15,964 raids; served notices to 5541 food outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and quality of food for the citizens of the capital in the last year.

According to annual performance report issued by IFA, with nearly 16,000 raids, over 5,500 notices issued, and numerous awareness seminars conducted, the IFA has been relentless in its pursuit of promoting healthy food practices and cracking down on substandard food establishments.

Recognizing the importance of awareness and education, the IFA organized 12 seminars aimed at enlightening citizens about the significance of consuming healthy food. These seminars served as a platform to engage with the community and disseminate crucial information regarding food safety practices.

Furthermore, the authority prioritized the training of its staff, conducting three comprehensive sessions to enhance their capabilities in enforcing food safety regulations effectively. This investment in staff development reflects the IFA's commitment to fostering a competent workforce dedicated to upholding food safety standards.

In its relentless pursuit of ensuring compliance, the IFA imposed fines on 28 shops found guilty of selling substandard food items and maintaining poor hygiene arrangements. These fines, totaling over Rs 613,000, serve as a deterrent to businesses engaging in malpractices.

Moreover, the authority resolved 286 citizen complaints, addressing concerns and grievances promptly to uphold public trust and confidence in its operations. Additionally, the IFA completed 4,789 mapping inspections, monitoring food establishments to ensure adherence to regulations, the report added.

In a decisive move to combat the sale of defective and adulterated food items, the IFA sealed 155 shops, sending a clear message that compromising on food safety will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the authority took decisive action by destroying over 33,000 kg of contaminated food and milk, safeguarding public health and well-being.

With a firm commitment to upholding food safety standards, the authority will continue its mission of ensuring safe and nutritious food for all.

