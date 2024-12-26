Annual report on economy, emerging technologies launched at UET

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 17th Annual Report for 2024, titled "The State of the Economy: Beyond the Horizon – The Frontier of Emerging Technologies", was launched at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 17th Annual Report for 2024, titled "The State of the Economy: Beyond the Horizon – The Frontier of Emerging Technologies", was launched at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, here on Thursday.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikander Hayat as the chief guest. The report focuses on the current state of the economy and the government’s initiatives to promote emerging technologies.

During the event, UET Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir welcomed the provincial minister and emphasized the importance of the report in shedding light on the country’s economic condition and the pivotal role of modern technologies in shaping the future.

In his speech, Rana Sikander Hayat highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies, saying, "These technologies are opening new doors for the economy. We need to take immediate steps to understand and capitalize on these opportunities." He further stressed the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and the industrial sector to foster research and innovation.

The education minister emphasized the necessity for teachers to be well- equipped in modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to better equip students for the future.

"Teachers must learn to use emerging technologies like AI, Google Gemini, and other advanced tools to prepare students for the demands of the future," he stated.

Rana Sikander Hayat also discussed the government’s initiatives, including collaboration with Google, AI training programs, and the Google Gemini projects, all aimed at advancing the technology sector. He urged universities to expand their technology-related programs to contribute to the country’s economic development. "By increasing the number of seats in technology programs, we can not only better train our youth but also improve the country’s financial conditions," he said.

The report provided a comprehensive review of the economic impact of emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain, the internet of Things (IoT), and more. It also explored the opportunities these technologies present for national growth.

The launch event was attended by a number of esteemed experts and industry leaders, including Dr. Nizamuddin, Shahid Najam, Shahid Javed Barki, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Shehzad Shaukat, Firas Shams, Faisal Janjua, Dr. Sajid Latif, and Dr. Ejaz Sindhu, who engaged in discussions about future projects and paths for development.