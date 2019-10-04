UrduPoint.com
Annual Revenue Of Mineral Department Increased By Rs. 2.5 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Annual revenue of mineral department increased by Rs. 2.5 billion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department has increased its revenue by Rs. 2.5 billion as compared to last year due to persistent efforts, transparency and policy of merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department has increased its revenue by Rs. 2.5 billion as compared to last year due to persistent efforts, transparency and policy of merit.

According to annual report of mineral department that was presented to Jehangir Tareen by KP Mineral Minister, Dr.

Amjad Ali, 1400 FIRs have been registered against illegal mining during last year. As many as one thousands new mining leases have been issued in the last year.

On the occasion, provincial minster also informed Jehangir Tareen about the organizational matter of the party.

Jehagir Tareen expressed satisfaction over the performance of mineral sector and praised efforts of the minister to increase the productivity of mineral department.

