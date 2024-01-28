Open Menu

Annual Science Warts Exhibition Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus in Peshawar on Sunday hosted its annual science warts exhibition, showcasing an array of innovative projects by students from various classes.

The event was inaugurated by Javed Khan and Abrar Khan, the Directors of The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus. Prizes were awarded to students who excelled in presenting their projects during the exhibition.

Among the distinguished guests were the Principals of the school, including Maleeha Rafi, Urooj Afraz, Noorul Ain, and Kainat Arshad.

The exhibition drew participation from not only students but also numerous dignitaries from Peshawar.

During the inauguration, the directors emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the hard work of children in the current times. They highlighted the school's commitment to fostering not only academic excellence but also shaping students into responsible Muslims and exemplary human beings.

The Directors stressed the significance of engaging in co-curricular activities as a crucial aspect of holistic education.

The Directors further emphasized that co-curricular activities are essential for unveiling the hidden talents of children and providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity.

They expressed gratitude for the active participation of students in extracurricular endeavors and credited these activities for the students' success in both academic and non-academic spheres.

Speaking about the achievements of The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus, the Directors proudly announced that their students consistently secure top positions in class 9th and matriculation exams, showcasing a well-rounded development that includes active involvement in extracurricular pursuits.

The annual science warts exhibition not only served as a platform for students to exhibit their scientific prowess but also highlighted the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle the challenges of society.

The event concluded with a sense of achievement and enthusiasm, leaving a positive impact on both students and attendees.

