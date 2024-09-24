Open Menu

Annual Seerat Conference Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Annual Seerat conference held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Auqaf and Religious Affairs department organized an annual zonal Seerat

Conference titled “The Educational System of the State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)’’

on Tuesday.

According to a press release issue here, Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar

Ghous, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Commissioner

Jahanzeb Awan, ADCG Umar Farooq, Director of Sargodha Waste Management Committee

Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, and renowned scholars and religious leaders from various

schools of thought were also present.

Minister for Zakat and Ushr Munawar Ghous emphasized the importance of education

in islam and said that nations that pursue education and training achieve progress.

He urged people, including teachers, to follow the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and educate

students about it.

The scholars highlighted the need for promoting peace, tolerance, honesty, and truthfulness

in the society.

