Annual Seerat Conference Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Auqaf and Religious Affairs department organized an annual zonal Seerat
Conference titled “The Educational System of the State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)’’
on Tuesday.
According to a press release issue here, Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar
Ghous, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Commissioner
Jahanzeb Awan, ADCG Umar Farooq, Director of Sargodha Waste Management Committee
Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, and renowned scholars and religious leaders from various
schools of thought were also present.
Minister for Zakat and Ushr Munawar Ghous emphasized the importance of education
in islam and said that nations that pursue education and training achieve progress.
He urged people, including teachers, to follow the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and educate
students about it.
The scholars highlighted the need for promoting peace, tolerance, honesty, and truthfulness
in the society.
