Annual Seerat Conference Held At Ameer-ud-Din Medical College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, has said that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of guidance for all humanity.

He was addressing the Annual Seerat Conference organized by the Islamic Society of AMC on Thursday. Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal said that success in this world and the hereafter is guaranteed if individuals and societies shape their lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He added that the challenges faced by the young generation can only be resolved in the light of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings.

The event featured Naat and Qira’at competitions, where medical and nursing students paid heartfelt tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), receiving great appreciation from the audience.

Renowned speaker Mughira Luqman delivered a keynote lecture on “Challenges of Youth in the Modern Era.” He stressed that the survival and progress of the Muslim Ummah lies in following the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and emphasized the need for youth to blend Islamic values with modern education for a balanced society.

At the conclusion of the conference, the President of the Islamic Society thanked the guests and reaffirmed the commitment to continue arranging such intellectual and spiritual gatherings. Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal distributed shields among outstanding students.

The conference was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, and students, including Prof. Akif Dilshad, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Dr. Romana Ikhlaq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and nursing instructors.

