Annual Seerat Conference Held At Ameer-ud-Din Medical College
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, has said that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of guidance for all humanity.
He was addressing the Annual Seerat Conference organized by the Islamic Society of AMC on Thursday. Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal said that success in this world and the hereafter is guaranteed if individuals and societies shape their lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He added that the challenges faced by the young generation can only be resolved in the light of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings.
The event featured Naat and Qira’at competitions, where medical and nursing students paid heartfelt tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), receiving great appreciation from the audience.
Renowned speaker Mughira Luqman delivered a keynote lecture on “Challenges of Youth in the Modern Era.” He stressed that the survival and progress of the Muslim Ummah lies in following the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and emphasized the need for youth to blend Islamic values with modern education for a balanced society.
At the conclusion of the conference, the President of the Islamic Society thanked the guests and reaffirmed the commitment to continue arranging such intellectual and spiritual gatherings. Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal distributed shields among outstanding students.
The conference was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, and students, including Prof. Akif Dilshad, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Dr. Romana Ikhlaq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and nursing instructors.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Annual Seerat Conference held at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College3 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal rejects petitions of Parvez Elahi, wife3 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to address education issues for development of knowledge: Raheela13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on polio13 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to keep dewatering sets operational for uninterrupted sewerage operations13 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to review performance of DCD23 minutes ago
-
Attock Police crack down on narcotics, arrest 7 dealers23 minutes ago
-
Leaders, analysts, artists pay tribute to martyrs of Sept 6 at UGIs function33 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from GT Road areas33 minutes ago
-
Patriotism and unity mark Defense Day celebrations at Ibn Rushd College, Mirpurkhas33 minutes ago
-
8-member board to select PML-N candidate for Rawalpindi Cantt by-election33 minutes ago
-
Turkish Air Force Chief calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Mirza33 minutes ago