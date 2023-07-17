Open Menu

Annual Sports Award Ceremony Held At BISE

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Annual sports award ceremony held at BISE

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday organised the annual sports award ceremony in which Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas and Director Sports Roshan Zameer participated.

Prizes were distributed among players and teams, who won positions in 24 different sports and literary competitions, held among 700 students of 70 educational institutions.

Commissioner and Chairman Education Board Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, while addressing the event, said students are the architects of the future, for their social training, along with education, co-curricular activities and especially sports are inevitable.

He said that the Sargodha education board was playing an imperative role for promotion of curricular and co-curricular activities among the students.

He announced the construction of a gymnasium on the education board campus and ordered for including squash in the board's sports.

Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the purpose of organising the annual prize distribution ceremony was to promote the spirit of competition among students.

Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas congratulated Director Sports Roshan Zameer for conducting a successful programme.

