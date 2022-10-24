Annual sports competitions commence in FGEIs

The annual sports activities kicked start here on Monday to encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students under the auspices of the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment and Garrison (FGEIs, C/G).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The annual sports activities kicked start here on Monday to encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students under the auspices of the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment and Garrison (FGEIs, C/G).

As per tradition, the competitions were going to be held among the schools of FGEI Chaklala Region whereas the opening ceremony was held here at FG Public school No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rawalpindi.

Regional Director Chaklala Region, Brig Sajjad Khan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Sports Secretary /Principal Hidayat Ali Shah, Principals of Chaklala Region, Sports Incharges and students also attended the ceremony.

He welcomed the chief guest Brig Sajjad Khan, Regional Director of Chaklala Region, and paid rich tributes to him as an academician, orator, administrator, and kind personality. He also mentioned the historical development of the FGEIs Chaklala Region and its mission to provide affordable education and holistic grooming of our future torch-bearers.

In the second part of the ceremony, the opening of inter-schools level competitions was held. On this occasion, while addressing the players, the Chief guest Regional Director FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala Region, Brig Sajjad Khan said that FGEIs (C/G) had an outstanding tradition in the field of sports and maintained its excellence over the rival institutions.

He said that FGEIs (C/G) is one of the finest sports nurseries for producing sportsmen for national teams as it had maintained its tradition of excellence in sports.

He added that FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala provided ample sports facilities to the students in different games such as cricket, hockey, football, basketball, table tennis, and athletics.

FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala has also produced outstanding sportsmen and athletes in the country who represented Pakistan abroad.

Among others, Principal/Sports Secretary Boys Hidayat Ali Shah, Principal Amjad Hussain, Principal Muhammad Afzal Tahir, Principal Azhar Mehmood, team incharges of institutions, and players of Chaklala region were also present at the ceremony.