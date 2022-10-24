UrduPoint.com

Annual Sports Competitions Commence In FGEIs

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Annual sports competitions commence in FGEIs

The annual sports activities kicked start here on Monday to encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students under the auspices of the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment and Garrison (FGEIs, C/G).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The annual sports activities kicked start here on Monday to encourage the spirit of healthy competition and to promote co-curricular activities among students under the auspices of the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment and Garrison (FGEIs, C/G).

As per tradition, the competitions were going to be held among the schools of FGEI Chaklala Region whereas the opening ceremony was held here at FG Public school No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rawalpindi.

Regional Director Chaklala Region, Brig Sajjad Khan, was the chief guest on this occasion. Sports Secretary /Principal Hidayat Ali Shah, Principals of Chaklala Region, Sports Incharges and students also attended the ceremony.

He welcomed the chief guest Brig Sajjad Khan, Regional Director of Chaklala Region, and paid rich tributes to him as an academician, orator, administrator, and kind personality. He also mentioned the historical development of the FGEIs Chaklala Region and its mission to provide affordable education and holistic grooming of our future torch-bearers.

In the second part of the ceremony, the opening of inter-schools level competitions was held. On this occasion, while addressing the players, the Chief guest Regional Director FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala Region, Brig Sajjad Khan said that FGEIs (C/G) had an outstanding tradition in the field of sports and maintained its excellence over the rival institutions.

He said that FGEIs (C/G) is one of the finest sports nurseries for producing sportsmen for national teams as it had maintained its tradition of excellence in sports.

He added that FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala provided ample sports facilities to the students in different games such as cricket, hockey, football, basketball, table tennis, and athletics.

FGEIs (C/G) Chaklala has also produced outstanding sportsmen and athletes in the country who represented Pakistan abroad.

Among others, Principal/Sports Secretary Boys Hidayat Ali Shah, Principal Amjad Hussain, Principal Muhammad Afzal Tahir, Principal Azhar Mehmood, team incharges of institutions, and players of Chaklala region were also present at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Sports Education Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

18 seconds ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

19 seconds ago
 AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

21 seconds ago
 Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city

24 seconds ago
 Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at differ ..

Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.