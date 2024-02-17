Annual Sports, Family Festival At Punjab University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday.
University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and other administrative officers were present. Cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competitions were held between the officers at the event.
The teams of Registrar Tiger, Old Campus Thunder, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participated in the cricket competitions.
In the final of the cricket match, the IT Eagle won the competition by defeating Controller Badshah. In his address, the vice chancellor said sports was essential for physical health. He said participation in such activities increases the ability to work.
PUOWA President Dr Touqeer Ali said that the university officers work hard day and night while the sports festival gives them an opportunity to have fun. He thanked the contributors for organising the festival. Officers’ families and children also participated in the festival. food and drink stalls were also set up.
Later, Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed distributed prizes among the players.
Recent Stories
LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'
2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..
83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..
NAEAC team visits PU departments
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha
CM condoles loss of lives in road accident
Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz
CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements
Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force for stability'
UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development4 minutes ago
-
2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)7 minutes ago
-
83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegation4 minutes ago
-
PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha26 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in road accident4 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized for transparent distribution of Zakat: Haji Ashraf Abbasi47 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Karachi Police Office attack martyrs1 hour ago
-
CEO health inspects THQ Jhumra1 hour ago
-
FDA deploys coaches, instructors at sports complex1 hour ago
-
CM visits headquarters of Elite Force, Patrolling Police1 hour ago
-
CM inspects remodeling of Babu Sabu Toll Plaza1 hour ago