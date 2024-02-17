Open Menu

Annual Sports, Family Festival At Punjab University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) organised annual sports and family festival at Hailey College of Commerce ground, here on Saturday

University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, President PUOWA Dr Toqeer Ali, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and other administrative officers were present. Cricket, tug-of-war and athletics competitions were held between the officers at the event.

The teams of Registrar Tiger, Old Campus Thunder, Controller Badshah and IT Eagle participated in the cricket competitions.

In the final of the cricket match, the IT Eagle won the competition by defeating Controller Badshah. In his address, the vice chancellor said sports was essential for physical health. He said participation in such activities increases the ability to work.

PUOWA President Dr Touqeer Ali said that the university officers work hard day and night while the sports festival gives them an opportunity to have fun. He thanked the contributors for organising the festival. Officers’ families and children also participated in the festival. food and drink stalls were also set up.

Later, Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed distributed prizes among the players.

