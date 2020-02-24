Annual sports festival concludes at Government College University

Government College University (GCU) 3rd annual sports festival for intermediate students concluded here on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) 3rd annual sports festival for intermediate students concluded here on Monday with a prize distribution ceremony.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Punjab Government Spokesperson Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur chaired the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Asghar Zaidi said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students, so they should be widely promoted in educational institutions right from the schools to curb the inclination of youth towards negative and unhealthy activities.

He also wished the intermediate students best of luck for their final examinations.

Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy said, "Hardships we face in achieving something in life, teach us the strongest and most valuable lessons." She inspired students to always dream and think big.

GCU Computer Science & Commerce Group won the general trophy of the third annual sports on the basis of overall scored points. Football was won by Pre-Medical group, while Pre-Engineering and General Science & Arts groups stood first in Table Tennis and Volley Ball championships. Computer Science & Commerce Group won the tug-of-war and Basketball competitions.