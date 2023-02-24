UrduPoint.com

Annual Sports Gala-2023 Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Annual sports gala-2023 concludes

The closing ceremony of the annual sports gala-2023 was held at Saleem Campus of The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the annual sports gala-2023 was held at Saleem Campus of The University of Faisalabad (TUF), here on Friday.

The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Sailwat Saeed as the chief guest. The sports gala was a grand event that witnessed participation of students from various disciplines of the university. Over the course of six days, students displayed remarkable sports spirit and teamwork, which made the event more memorable. The students' dedication and hard work were evident as they competed in various sports including table tennis, cricket, throw ball, badminton, net ball and other athletics.

Commissioner Sailwat Saeed awarded trophies and certificates to winners and extended her heartfelt congratulations to all students who participated in sports. She appreciated the efforts of university management for promoting sports and co-curricular activities among female students.

The Department of Physical Therapy team grabbed the first position and received the general trophy. The Department of Optometry secured the second position, while the Pharmacy team stood third.

Faiza Tariq from the Department of Physical Therapy was declared the best player of the tournament.

