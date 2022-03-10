Annual sports gala at Emerson University from March last week

The Emerson University will arrange annual sports gala in last week of March depicting culture of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Emerson University will arrange annual sports gala in last week of March depicting culture of the country.

A meeting was held in Department of urdu under the chairmanship of Director Sports Prof. Zafar Khan Sherwani and Director Academic Dr Imtiaz Hussain Baloch for settling modalities of gala.

It was decided that the last week of March would be celebrated as "Emerson Annual Sports Week" and to make sports Week" a success, the presidents, coordinators of all departments urge students to participate in sports gala week" and exhibit their skills and abilities.

Among others, Dr Adnan Tahir, Prof Shahid Masood, Prof Jam Mukhtiar Ahmed and Prof Usman Jan were in attendance.