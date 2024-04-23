Annual Sports Gala Kicks Off At UoS
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Higher education Commission (HEC) Member Prof. Dr. Anwarul Haq Gillani said that HEC is actively promoting sports activities in universities and providing ample opportunities for students to showcase their abilities in sports arenas.
Addressing opening ceremony of 20th University Sports Gala and the 15th All Pakistan Football Championship (Final Round) here on Tuesday at UOS, Dr. Anwarul Haq Gillani highlighted that participation in sports instills qualities such as time management, discipline, teamwork, and cooperation which are essential not only in sports but also in academic pursuits.
He underscored the importance of promoting sports to build a mentally and physically healthy society. He mentioned that the University of Sargodha is committed to engaging its students in healthy activities.
Vice Chancellor of UOS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the annual Sports Gala symbolizes courage, morale, positive mindset, and enthusiasm among students.
The Directorate of Sports, under the supervision of HEC is organizing All Pakistan Football Championship involving teams from more than 18 universities competing for the title.
