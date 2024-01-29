Annual Sports Gala Of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The annual sports gala of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges was held here on Monday, wherein students participated in different games.
The students of Peshawar Model Degree College (Boys) Dalazak Road, Hayatabad and Mardan campus participated in the event with full enthusiasm.
The students competed in cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, chess, and athletics.
Assistant Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ishfaq Ahmed attended the ceremony as a Chief Guest and awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the winning players and teams and motivated the students to participate in the games.
In the end, the Director of Colleges Muhammad Sohail presented college souvenirs to the Chief Guest.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Sukkur vows to tight security arrangements for general elections5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing10 minutes ago
-
PPP struggles to improve living standards of poor: Bachal Shah15 minutes ago
-
Three robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered15 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains19 minutes ago
-
Two new driving test centers set up in Lahore25 minutes ago
-
PPP chairman to address public in Dera on Jan 30: Kundi25 minutes ago
-
ECP issues special guidelines for presiding officers25 minutes ago
-
Cold weather with rains in most districts predicted for KP25 minutes ago
-
1122 prepares plans for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas: DG35 minutes ago