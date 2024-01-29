Open Menu

Annual Sports Gala Of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Annual sports gala of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The annual sports gala of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges was held here on Monday, wherein students participated in different games.

The students of Peshawar Model Degree College (Boys) Dalazak Road, Hayatabad and Mardan campus participated in the event with full enthusiasm.

The students competed in cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, chess, and athletics.

Assistant Director of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ishfaq Ahmed attended the ceremony as a Chief Guest and awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the winning players and teams and motivated the students to participate in the games.

In the end, the Director of Colleges Muhammad Sohail presented college souvenirs to the Chief Guest.

