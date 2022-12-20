UrduPoint.com

Annual Sports Prize Distribution Ceremony Held For School Players

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Annual sports prize distribution ceremony held for school players

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Annual prize distribution ceremony of sports was held at Government Shaheed Sher Nawaz Centennial Model High School No.1 here on Tuesday.

During the ceremony prizes and trophies were distributed among winner and runner up teams and players of the district's high and higher secondary school in different games.

Nisar Ahmad Khattak District education Officer (Male, Wajhi-Ud-Kundi Deputy Director Establishment Elementary and Secondary Education Department participated in the ceremony on behalf of Hafiz Ibrahim Director (Elementary and Secondary) Education Peshawar (KPK) besides students and heads of educational institutions.

Dr. Qayyum Nawaz principal of the institution welcomed the guests and Director Representative Wajhi-Ud-Din Kundi and said all Principals, headmasters, winner, runner up teams and their in-charge grace the occasion and added that such healthy activities should be promoted for healthy personality development of students.

He also highlighted cooperation of Dr. Zain Ullah khan Deputy District Education Officer (Male), Tank special regarding successful conduct of the sports event.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Male Tank Event All Government

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

1 hour ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.