Annual sports prize distribution ceremony held for school players

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Annual prize distribution ceremony of sports was held at Government Shaheed Sher Nawaz Centennial Model High School No.1 here on Tuesday.

During the ceremony prizes and trophies were distributed among winner and runner up teams and players of the district's high and higher secondary school in different games.

Nisar Ahmad Khattak District education Officer (Male, Wajhi-Ud-Kundi Deputy Director Establishment Elementary and Secondary Education Department participated in the ceremony on behalf of Hafiz Ibrahim Director (Elementary and Secondary) Education Peshawar (KPK) besides students and heads of educational institutions.

Dr. Qayyum Nawaz principal of the institution welcomed the guests and Director Representative Wajhi-Ud-Din Kundi and said all Principals, headmasters, winner, runner up teams and their in-charge grace the occasion and added that such healthy activities should be promoted for healthy personality development of students.

He also highlighted cooperation of Dr. Zain Ullah khan Deputy District Education Officer (Male), Tank special regarding successful conduct of the sports event.