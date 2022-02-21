UrduPoint.com

Annual Sports Week 2022 Kicks Off At University Of Turbat

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Annual Sports Week 2022 kicks off at University of Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Annual Sports Week 2022 has started at the University of Turbat (UoT) here on Monday which was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat. On this occasion, a colorful ceremony was organized by the Directorate of Sports. Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Deans, Directors, Heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, players and students attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said, it is the tradition of the University of Turbat to organize sports week every year. Sports activities are essential for physical and mental health of the students and university staff. The extra-curricular and co-curricular activities are the integral part of the university's academic Calendar which aims to relieve the students and faculty members from academic workload and other issues.

Dr. Jan Muhammad said that besides organizing sports activities inside campus, we would also provide platform and opportunity to our students in order to actively take part in the sports events that are held outside campus for enabling our students to showcase their co-curricular skills at local and national level.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of the Sports Director Mazhar Ali and his team for organizing annual sports week in a professional manner. Talking to the players, VC said that sports taught us to move forward through healthy competition and promote culture of tolerance, consistency and peace.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Sports Mazhar Ali said that in this week long sports activities, male and female students would participate in different sports including cricket, football, badminton, table tennis and other local national games.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Badminton Male Turbat From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

15 minutes ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

16 minutes ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

16 minutes ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

16 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

16 minutes ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>