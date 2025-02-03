Annual sports week, featuring Beach Games launches at Gwadar University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The second annual sports week 2025 at Gwadar University has been inaugurated with great enthusiasm.

The opening ceremony was held at the college ground, where the Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, formally kicked off the event by kicking a football.

The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Jan Muhammad, Sports Director Sagheer Naseem, Director ORIC Muhammad Irshad, Deputy Registrar Abdul Majid, Director of Students Affairs Farooq Haider, various Chairpersons from different departments, and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Beach Games have been included as a unique feature every year in Sports Week.

The inclusion of Beach Games, a unique distinction for Gwadar University, takes advantage of the beautiful coastline of Gwadar.

The event features exciting games such as Beach Volleyball, Futsal, and Tug of War. This is the first and most unique event of its kind at any university level in Pakistan, offering students a rare opportunity to play on the beach.

In addition to the Beach Games, Sports Week includes various indoor and field games for students, including cricket, Football, Volleyball, Chess, Badminton, Ludo, Table Tennis, Carrom, Tug of War, and Scrabble.

All matches are being held at the College Ground, Block Auditorium, Sports Complex, and Padizir Beach, where students are showcasing their skills and sporting spirit.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed emphasized the importance of sports and called the inclusion of the Beach Games a distinctive and major achievement for Gwadar University.

He said, "By hosting Beach Games, Gwadar University has set a new example for universities across the country. We will continue this tradition".

Nature has provided us with an excellent coastline, giving our students an opportunity that is not available in any other university in Pakistan, except Karachi, he said.

He said that this is not just a week of sports; it is the foundation of a new tradition that will continue in the future" saying that this event would be continued from February 3 to 7, 2025, with students participating with great enthusiasm.

He said that the administration, faculty, and volunteer students have made excellent arrangements to ensure a splendid and memorable Sports Week.