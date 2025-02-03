Annual Sports Week, Featuring Beach Games Launches At Gwadar University
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The second annual sports week 2025 at Gwadar University has been inaugurated with great enthusiasm.
The opening ceremony was held at the college ground, where the Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, formally kicked off the event by kicking a football.
The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Jan Muhammad, Sports Director Sagheer Naseem, Director ORIC Muhammad Irshad, Deputy Registrar Abdul Majid, Director of Students Affairs Farooq Haider, various Chairpersons from different departments, and other faculty members were present on the occasion.
On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Beach Games have been included as a unique feature every year in Sports Week.
The inclusion of Beach Games, a unique distinction for Gwadar University, takes advantage of the beautiful coastline of Gwadar.
The event features exciting games such as Beach Volleyball, Futsal, and Tug of War. This is the first and most unique event of its kind at any university level in Pakistan, offering students a rare opportunity to play on the beach.
In addition to the Beach Games, Sports Week includes various indoor and field games for students, including cricket, Football, Volleyball, Chess, Badminton, Ludo, Table Tennis, Carrom, Tug of War, and Scrabble.
All matches are being held at the College Ground, Block Auditorium, Sports Complex, and Padizir Beach, where students are showcasing their skills and sporting spirit.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed emphasized the importance of sports and called the inclusion of the Beach Games a distinctive and major achievement for Gwadar University.
He said, "By hosting Beach Games, Gwadar University has set a new example for universities across the country. We will continue this tradition".
Nature has provided us with an excellent coastline, giving our students an opportunity that is not available in any other university in Pakistan, except Karachi, he said.
He said that this is not just a week of sports; it is the foundation of a new tradition that will continue in the future" saying that this event would be continued from February 3 to 7, 2025, with students participating with great enthusiasm.
He said that the administration, faculty, and volunteer students have made excellent arrangements to ensure a splendid and memorable Sports Week.
Recent Stories
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC holds consultation on the use of harmful substances among adolescents8 minutes ago
-
NIPP organizes special gathering to pay tribute to Bapsi Sidhwa8 minutes ago
-
Annual sports week, featuring Beach Games launches at Gwadar University8 minutes ago
-
Police parade18 minutes ago
-
Mardan police on high alert to protect polio teams18 minutes ago
-
Speeding trailer kills man18 minutes ago
-
LDA continues crackdown on commercial fee defaulters, seals 58 properties18 minutes ago
-
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites18 minutes ago
-
PM hails gradual reduction in inflation rate as it clocks at lowest in 9-year28 minutes ago
-
HEC Executive Director advocates for digital transformation in academic credentials38 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Dir Lower to vaccinate 332,570 children38 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti stresses for national unity to combat enemy's organized conspiracy48 minutes ago