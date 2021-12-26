UrduPoint.com

Annual Training Workshop Held At Pakistan Arts Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Annual training workshop held at Pakistan Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day, International Writers Forum Pakistan and Punjab Arts Council jointly organized an annual training workshop and distribution of certificates and shields here on Sunday.

The General Secretary International Writers Forum Pakistan, Aqdas Hashmi performed duty of the anchorperson. After the inauguration, a concert was held in which the famous ghazal and Sufi singer Aqdas Hashmi impressed the audience with his artistic voice.

The event was attended by literary and social personalities from all over Pakistan, including fiction writers, columnists, novelists, scholars, and other literary journalism and research characters.

In the second part of the programme, prominent country speakers spoke. The renowned poet and writer Naveed Malik expressed his literary views, literary and social personality Tajdar Hashmi spoke about children's rights and informed the audience about the National Commission for Children's Rights.

Naeem Nazir, a well-known calligrapher, presented his research on calligraphy and fiction to the participants.

Leading political figure Anjum Iftikhar Qureshi spoke on the growing evils in society and their causes. After the speeches, special guest Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Jhang Maulana Muawiyah Azam Tariq, Deputy Director Abdullah Nizami, Sajjad Hussain and other distinguished guests distributed prizes among the writers, scholars and teachers who have shown high performance in their respective fields.

Shahzad Ufaq, founder and head of Ufaq Welfare Foundation and International Writers Forum, presented honorary certificates and medals to the organizational workers.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was cut to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam and the completion of two years of this organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Provincial Assembly Jhang Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

15 minutes ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

30 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in ..

Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in regional, international market ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

2 hours ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.