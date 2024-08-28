Annual urs “Baba Bulleh Shah” to be started from Aug, 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Annual urs “Baba Bulleh Shah” will be started from August, 30 and continued to September, 1.

The pilgrims across the country attend the annual celebrations of the urs.

Talking to APP, the pilgrims said that the Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements for the urs.