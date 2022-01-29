Annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Inayat Shah Qadri begin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 296th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Inayat Shah Qadri by laying chaddar on the grave of saint.

Secretary Auqaf Jawad Akram, Director General Tahir Raza Bokhari, Zonal Administrator, other officers and a large number of devotees were also present.

They offered Fateh and prayed for the liberation of Kashmir, development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf department has allocated special grant of Rs 87,000 for holding urs and langer (dole out) for devotees. Police made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that visitors should be given access to the Darbar through walk-through gates from all sides.

Regularly check all hotels, houses and citizens through CCTV cameras in and aroundthe Darbar, he added.