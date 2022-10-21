Annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussan Zanjani begin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The 1014th three-day annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani began at his Astana here on Friday.

Director General Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated while performing traditional chadar on the grave.

Auqaf officers, ulema Mashiekh and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion. They offered special dua for the development, progress and stability of the country.

Auqaf department has allocated special grant for the holding urs celebrations.

Renowned qawal and Naat Khawan will recite religious poetry during the urs days.

Auqaf department and local police have made foolproof security arrangement for thesecurity of the visitors.