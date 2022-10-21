UrduPoint.com

Annual Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Miran Hussan Zanjani Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussan Zanjani begin

The 1014th three-day annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani began at his Astana here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The 1014th three-day annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani began at his Astana here on Friday.

Director General Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated while performing traditional chadar on the grave.

Auqaf officers, ulema Mashiekh and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion. They offered special dua for the development, progress and stability of the country.

Auqaf department has allocated special grant for the holding urs celebrations.

Renowned qawal and Naat Khawan will recite religious poetry during the urs days.

Auqaf department and local police have made foolproof security arrangement for thesecurity of the visitors.

Related Topics

Police Astana Progress

Recent Stories

PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify ..

PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry kicks start implementation of ma ..

Planning Ministry kicks start implementation of major YDI

2 minutes ago
 ECP disqualified Imran as per constitution: Sharje ..

ECP disqualified Imran as per constitution: Sharjeel Memon

2 minutes ago
 Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-h ..

Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in ..

Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in Quetta

7 minutes ago
 EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with ..

EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with China

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.