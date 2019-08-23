UrduPoint.com
Annual Urs Of Baba Bulleh Shah From Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Annual Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah from Saturday

The annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin at his Shrine in Kasur on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will begin at his Shrine in Kasur on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan will inaugurate the Urs celebrations by laying traditional 'chador' on the shrine of the great Sufi poet.

Secretary Auqaf, other senior officers of Auqaf Department and a large number of devotees will be present on the occasion.

The International Bulleh Shah Conference will be held at the mazar, in which scholars from all over the world will participate.

The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 353,000 for holding the urs in befitting manners, official sources said. The police will provide foolproof security to the visitors.

