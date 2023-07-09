Annual Urs of Baba Haji Sher begins

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The 1313th three-day annual Urs of the famous Sufi saint of the Indian subcontinent Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh known as Baba Haji Sher was kicked off here Sunday, which would be participated by thousands of pilgrims from all over the world.

Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee for Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem inaugurated the Urs.

DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan Sukhira has made extraordinary security arrangements on the occasion of Urs while as many as 426 police personnel under the supervision of SP Vehari, two DSPs and 6 inspectors have been deployed.

DC Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah announced a local holiday in the district on July 10.

On the opening day, Chairman NA Standing Committee Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem visited the shrine along with hundreds of pilgrims riding on camels. He laid Chadar on the shrine and offered Fateha.

The Urs celebrations would continue till July 11.