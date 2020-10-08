UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Urs Of Data Gunj Bakhsh Concludes Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Annual urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh concludes peacefully

The 977th annual urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, concluded peacefully on Thursday night amid strict security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The 977th annual urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, concluded peacefully on Thursday night amid strict security measures.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the urs arrangements. Ulema and Mashaikh prayed for development, prosperity and unity of the country.

Thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the shrine to pay homage to the saint for his services for islam. He is best known for his scholarly work on Sufism titled 'Kashf-al-Mahjub' (Unveiling of the Hidden).

A Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Samaa continued on all three days of the urs. Philanthropists distributed free food among devotees.

The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department distributed free milk among devotees. An official of the Auqaf Department said that the milk distribution points have been a tradition since 1962.

Milkmen in large numbers from Bund Road, Shahdara, Walled City and Harbanspura areas bring milk to the shrine for free distribution among devotees.

The Lahore Waste Management Company said it had made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the urs and placed additional waste containers , handcarts and water coolers on the premises.

All activities during the urs were monitored by Central Control Room and through mobile CCTV vehicles as per standard operating procedures.

The City Traffic Police deployed five DSPs, 43 inspectors, 55 patrolling officers and 541 wardens under the supervision of SP Traffic City Division.

The concluding dua was led by Khateeb Data Darbar mosque Muhammad Ramazan Sialvi, in which Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah DG Aquaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Khalid Mehmood Sindhu and a large number of devotees participated.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Water Mobile Company Vehicles Road Traffic Mosque All From Best Unity Foods Limited Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

1 minute ago

WWF Russia Fears Fish Caught in Kamchatka May Cont ..

6 minutes ago

Germany U21 qualifier in balance after positive Co ..

6 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Declaring COV ..

6 minutes ago

Dry weather predicted for next 10 days

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.