Annual Urs of Hazarat Sachal Sarmast from 13 Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The 2001st Urs celebrations of Sufi Sanit, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA) will begin from 13th of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak by laying wreath on the Mazar of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur district.

This activity will be followed by an Adabi conference the same day. Sachal Yadgar Committee will present shields among the best poet, best singer and best writer.