Annual Urs Of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar Inaugurated In Hala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:28 PM

Annual Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar inaugurated in Hala

Chief of Sarwari Jamat and Member National Assembly Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman on Monday inaugurated 442nd annual urs of sufi saint Hazrat Ghousul Haq Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar (R.A) at Hala town of district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Sarwari Jamat and Member National Assembly Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman on Monday inaugurated 442nd annual urs of sufi saint Hazrat Ghousul Haq Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar (R.A) at Hala town of district Matiari.

Thousands of devotees have attended the inaugural ceremony where Sajada Nasheen Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman laid floral wreath at the mazar and offered fateha and special prayers for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

The Provincial Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman and Makhdoom Ahmad Zaman were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the devotees, Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman advised them to take care of their neighbours and keep themselves united as unity is the strength.

He insisted them to educate their sons as well as daughters equally.

Earlier, 'Suhao Soomar' was celebrated and a mehfil of sufi music was also organized at the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar (R.A).

Makhdoom Lutufullah, commonly known as Makhdoom Nooh was born in the year 1500 A.D and died in 1590 A.D at the age of 90 years.

The annual Urs of Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar, popularly known as "Suhao Soomar" is being celebrated on first Monday of the Hijri month of Zil Hajj every year at the dargah.

