Open Menu

Annual Urs Of Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri Observed

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Annual Urs of Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri observed

The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri was observed on Thursday at Sultanabad Tando Allahyar with the participation of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri was observed on Thursday at Sultanabad Tando Allahyar with the participation of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country.

The Chief Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e- Qalandar Welfare Sindh, Syed Ghulam Hyder Qalandri addressing the devotees said the people of the world were experiencing difficult situations, however, the world can become a beautiful place by spreading the message of love, peace, and brotherhood.

"We should follow the humanitarian philosophy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and heal the sufferings of others", he said.

On this occasion, the book "Asbaaq-e-Ishq" written by Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri was distributed as a gift to the participants.

Among others, Syed Ali Hyder Shah, Syed Abdul Rahman Shah, Muhammad Ibrahim Haleputo, Muhammad Urs Jatoi, Hussain Bux Buledi, Shabir Barfat, Shafi Muhammad Solangi, GM Sarki, Mumtaz Sodhro, Mir Muhammad Rind, Muhammad Bux Nahiyoon, Khalid Panhwer, Naveed Qureshi, Naimatullah Mastoi, Adam Solangi, Dr. Imtiaz Panhwer, Shamshad Thebo, Sher Khan Panhwer, Rafiq Ahmed Kakepoto, Syed Khuda Dino Shah, Wajid Ujjan, Syed Mehboob Shah, Manzoor Solangi and Gul Sher Lochi attended the Urs celebrations which concluded after collective prayers.

Related Topics

Sindh World Tando Allahyar Jatoi Muhammad Ali Anjuman From General Motors Love

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

13 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

11 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

11 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

11 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

11 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

11 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

28 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

29 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

10 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

10 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan