Annual Urs of Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri observed

The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri was observed on Thursday at Sultanabad Tando Allahyar with the participation of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Muhammad Ali Qalandri was observed on Thursday at Sultanabad Tando Allahyar with the participation of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country.

The Chief Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e- Qalandar Welfare Sindh, Syed Ghulam Hyder Qalandri addressing the devotees said the people of the world were experiencing difficult situations, however, the world can become a beautiful place by spreading the message of love, peace, and brotherhood.

"We should follow the humanitarian philosophy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and heal the sufferings of others", he said.

On this occasion, the book "Asbaaq-e-Ishq" written by Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri was distributed as a gift to the participants.

Among others, Syed Ali Hyder Shah, Syed Abdul Rahman Shah, Muhammad Ibrahim Haleputo, Muhammad Urs Jatoi, Hussain Bux Buledi, Shabir Barfat, Shafi Muhammad Solangi, GM Sarki, Mumtaz Sodhro, Mir Muhammad Rind, Muhammad Bux Nahiyoon, Khalid Panhwer, Naveed Qureshi, Naimatullah Mastoi, Adam Solangi, Dr. Imtiaz Panhwer, Shamshad Thebo, Sher Khan Panhwer, Rafiq Ahmed Kakepoto, Syed Khuda Dino Shah, Wajid Ujjan, Syed Mehboob Shah, Manzoor Solangi and Gul Sher Lochi attended the Urs celebrations which concluded after collective prayers.