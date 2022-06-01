UrduPoint.com

Annual Urs Of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez Begins

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The three-day 769th annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Shamsh Tabrez began here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Amir Khttak performed ghusal ceremony of the mausoleum with rose water and offered special prayer for development and prosperity of the nation and the country on the occasion.

He said saints' shrines were recognition of this region where people come from across the world to get spiritual peace and lesson of brotherhood.

All local departments were directed to maintain state of the art arrangements to facilitate and help out visitors to meet any of their genuine needs.

He said centuries-old shrines were appeared to be special interest for the visitors.

There were strict security measures made for all three days of the Urs as per direction of the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Solid Waste Management held fool proof arrangements for cleanliness in and outside of the shrine. CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar paid visit to the holy place to check arrangements and instructed its staff to leave no stone unturned to main good situation in the shrine.

