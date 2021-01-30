UrduPoint.com
Annual Urs Of Hazrat Turat Murad Begins

Annual urs of Hazrat Turat Murad begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The 196th annual urs of Hazrat Turat Murad began at his shrine inside Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Saturday.

Punjab Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the urs by performing traditional chador laying ceremony at the shrine.

The Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present. The Auqaf Department and local police have made foolproof security arrangements and lungar for visitors.

