UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Urs Of Meeran Hussain Zanjani Begins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Annual urs of Meeran Hussain Zanjani begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The 1012th annual two-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani began at his Astana Aalia here on Saturday.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the urs celebrations by performing traditional chador-laying ceremony.

Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present.

Later, special dua was offered for development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf Department had allocated special grant of Rs 49,000 for holding the urs and lunger (free food).

Mehfil-e-Sama and religious ceremonies will continue for two days.

The Police have made foolproof security arrangements for visitors.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Astana Progress

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

31 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

1 hour ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

2 hours ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.