Annual urs of Meeran Hussain Zanjani begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The 1012th annual two-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani began at his Astana Aalia here on Saturday.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the urs celebrations by performing traditional chador-laying ceremony.

Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present.

Later, special dua was offered for development and progress of the country.

The Auqaf Department had allocated special grant of Rs 49,000 for holding the urs and lunger (free food).

Mehfil-e-Sama and religious ceremonies will continue for two days.

The Police have made foolproof security arrangements for visitors.