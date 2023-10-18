Open Menu

Annual Urs Of Sakhi Jam Dataar To Begin On Nov 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

The 752nd Annual Urs of Sindh’s famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Dattar would be celebrated from Nov 20 to Nov 22, 2023, at Jamsahib Town

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The 752nd Annual Urs of Sindh’s famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Dattar would be celebrated from Nov 20 to Nov 22, 2023, at Jamsahib Town.

Addressing a meeting in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind instructed that concerned departments shall make better arrangements for the facilities of visiting followers.

The Department of Aquaf and Town Officer was instructed to ensure the arrangements of lightening, potable drinking water, sanitation, cleanliness and other arrangements.

The police department was instructed to make particular arrangements for law and order, posting contingents at entry and exit routes of the town with snap checking. The health department was instructed to set up medical camps and availability of doctors, medical staff, medicines and ambulance at Basic Health Unit round the clock.

The DC instructed Assistant Commissioner Daur to visit Jamsahib to inspect arrangements and submit a report in this regard in order to resolve issues if any.

He stressed organizing the Sughar Conference, Sindhi wrestling Malakhra, horse race, kabaddi, local games and other colourful programs including agricultural and commercial exhibitions on the occasion of Urs.

Departments of agriculture, forest, livestock and other government and non-government institutions were instructed to set up their stall on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Daur Rafia Naz, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Agri Muhammad Ramzan Channa, SP Saddar Javed Rehman, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi, Town Officer Noor Ahmed Zardari, Muhammad Saleh Zardar, President Press Club Jam Sahib Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, Service provider Faqeer Amjad Ali Vistro, officials of departments of health, agriculture, social welfare, sports, education and irrigation department.

APP/rzq -mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Police Sports Education Water Law And Order Agriculture Kabaddi Visit Agri Saddar Amjad Ali Muhammad Ali From Government Race

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with P ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with Palestinians

7 minutes ago
 UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role i ..

UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: C ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube ..

Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tubewells to WASA Quetta

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Pro ..

Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Prof. Ajmal Khan

7 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

16 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

17 minutes ago
PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

23 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

23 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

23 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

23 minutes ago
 PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

23 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan