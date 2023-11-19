Open Menu

Annual Urs Of Sakhi Jam Dataar To Kick Off On Nov 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam dataar to kick off on Nov 20

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The celebrations of the 752nd Annual Urs of Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah, famed as Sakhi Jam Datar, will officially start on November 20 at Jamsahib.

The district administration has announced Monday, November 20, as a public holiday in the district.

The CHADAR on Dargah would be laid by Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, and Dargah Sajjadah Nasheedn Faqeer Nveed Hussain Vistro to open the celebrations of the Annual Urs.

APP/nsm-rzq

