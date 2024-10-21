Annual urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin on Nov 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A meeting was held today at the DC office to review the arrangements for the annual Urs Mubarak of the famous saint of Sindh Syed Asghar Ali Shah known as Sakhi Jam Datar under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon.

It was decided in the meeting held at Darbarhal that the 753rd annual Urs Mubarak (Mela) of Syed Asghar Ali Shah known as Sakhi Jam Datar will be held from November 11 to November 13 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) in Jam Sahib city.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon gave instructions to the concerned officers and said that on the occasion of the Urs of Sindh's famous elder Syed Asghar Ali Shah known as Sakhi Jam Datar, all the relevant departments should improve the arrangements so that the pilgrims who come on the occasion of Urs will be better.

To ensure the provision of better facilities, the Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the endowment department and the town officer, said that on the occasion of Urs Mubarak, lighting, clean drinking water, sanitation and other arrangements should be ensured at the dargah, while the internal and external facilities of the dargah should be ensured.

The walk-through gates and CCTV cameras installed at the exits should be made active.

Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of the police department said that a police force should be appointed for the protection of the people during the festival and the entrances and exits of the city should be monitored.

Snap checking should be done while the traffic police should be appointed and a better plan should be arranged to ensure the flow of traffic.

He further said that the health department will establish physical camps during the fair and doctors and doctors in the basic health unit. Rescue 1122 team will be present along with paramedical staff with essential medicines and ambulance.

Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the Assistant Commissioner said that he should visit Jam Sahib in connection with the arrangements of Urs and review the facilities and submit a report so that the problems faced can be solved.

Regional sports competitions should be organized on the occasion of Urs to promote regional sports. A trade exhibition will also be organized in which stalls will be set up by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock and other government and non-government organizations. Apart from this, blood donation and screening camps will also be organized by Thalesima Center.

In the meeting, Faqir Naveed Hussain Wastaro, the Sajjada Nashin of Dargah Sakhi Jam Datar, said that on the second day of Urs, a conference will be held by the International Council of Sheikhs in the premises of the Dargah, while all possible assistance will be sought from the district administration regarding the arrangements of Urs.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Hasan Zafar, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Chana, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, Information Officer Ejaz Ali Tiuno, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput, Deputy Director Social Welfare Manzoor Malah, Manager Awqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi, Town Officer were present in the meeting. Muhammad Saleh Zardari, President Press Club Jam Sahib Syed Shah Mohammad Shah, Khittagar Faqir Amjad Ali Wastaro, Bashir Ahmed Shar and others participated.

APP/rzq/mwq