Annual Urs Of Sakhi Jam Datar To Begin On Nov 11
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The 753rd annual Urs Mubarak of the famous saint of Sindh Syed Asghar Ali Shah known as Sakhi Jam Datar will start from November 11 in Jam Sahib city.
District administration has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Urs.
The three-day official celebrations will start from Monday, November 11 in Jam Sahib, which will continue till November 13.
The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Fakir Naveed Hussain Wastaro and Manager Awqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi will inaugurate the Urs while arrangements have been made by the town administration for the facilities of the pilgrims who come on Urs, apart from cleanliness in the city.
Scientific, cultural and other stalls have been set up by various departments during the three-day celebrations.
Anjuman Qalandri Sakhi Jam Datar will take out a rally from the bus stop to the dargah on the first day of Urs and cover them with chadar.
On behalf of the council, a peace conference will be held in the premises of the dargah, in which the dignitaries and priests of the dargahs across the country will participate and spread the message of love given by the elders.
On the three days of Urs, kabaddi, horse racing and wrestling will be held. Competitions will also be held. On the last day of Urs, the district administration will organize a Raag Rang and Shughar conference in which the famous artists of Sindh, Shaman Ali Mirali, Farzana Behar and other artists will present their art. There will be demonstrations.
