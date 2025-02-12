Annual Urs Of Sufi Saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah As'habi Commenced
February 12, 2025
The 386th annual Urs of the Sufi saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah As'habi has commenced in Makli, Thatta Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The 386th annual Urs of the Sufi saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah As'habi has commenced in Makli, Thatta Sindh.
The event was officially inaugurated by Sindh's Minister for Auqaf, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi along with Secretary for Auqaf Javed Sibghatullah Mehar, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
Chief Administrator of Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi, Administrator Dr Noor Ahmed, Auqaf Manager Gul Hassan Chuhan, and District Information Officer Mahfooz Ali Soomro were also present and laid a floral wreath at the saint’s shrine.
Talking to the media, Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that Sindh is the land of Sufi saints who have always preached love, peace, and brotherhood.
He assured that despite Thatta being a peaceful district, comprehensive security measures have been implemented for the Urs. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure safety and monitoring.
Additionally, facilities for devotees have been prioritized, including medical camps, clean drinking water, ablution areas, rest houses, public restrooms, and free food distribution.
The Minister reaffirmed the sanctity of the shrine, stating that no misuse would be tolerated under any circumstances.
He also announced a budget allocation of Rs 2 million for the renovation and restoration of the ablution area and rest house at the shrine.
Furthermore, he revealed that Rs 18 million has been earmarked for digitizing a library in Thatta to better serve the educational and research needs of readers.
Later, the minister inspected the CCTV control room established for shrine monitoring, as well as newly constructed ablution and rest house facilities for visitors.
The event was attended by spiritual leaders including Pir Pagara’s representatives Munir Khalifa and Feroz Khalifa, and other notable figures.
