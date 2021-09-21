UrduPoint.com

Annual Urs Of Sufi Shah Inayat Cancelled Due To COVID SOPs

Annual Urs of Sufi Shah Inayat cancelled due to COVID SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :In light of the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, the district administration Sujawal has cancelled annual Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Shah Inayat Shaheed at Jhok Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ismail Memon Tuesday cancelled permission given by him for organizing annual Urs of great Sufi saint.

In a handout issued by Sindh Information department, the DC said the decision had been taken in light of directions of NCOC and Sindh government that as per standard operating procedure (SOPs) Urs celebrations could not be held this year.

