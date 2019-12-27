Annual zakat fund increased to 6b in Punjab, Punjab Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Laleka on Friday said that annual zakat fund had been increased to six billion rupees from four billion rupees in Punjab

He was responding to a question during the Punjab Assembly session with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair, which started one hour and 53 minutes behind its scheduled time.

He said that Zakat committees in Punjab would be formed after the publication of new census.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not only increased zakat fund but also enhanced 'Guzara' allowance to Rs 170,000.

Regarding regularization of contractual employees, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had formed a committee led by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to submit recommendations for regularisation of all contractual employees in Punjab.

During the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat initiated the discussions on annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission 2017. Raja Basharat said the opposition did not take part in the session's proceedings, adding that production orders of two MPAs were issued so that they could participate in the house proceedings but they, in-spite of taking part in PA proceedings, were working on some different agendas.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till December 30 (Monday) at 3:00pm.