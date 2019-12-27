UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Zakat Fund Increased To 6b In Punjab, Punjab Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Annual zakat fund increased to 6b in Punjab, Punjab Assembly told

Punjab Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Laleka on Friday said that annual zakat fund had been increased to six billion rupees from four billion rupees in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Laleka on Friday said that annual zakat fund had been increased to six billion rupees from four billion rupees in Punjab.

He was responding to a question during the Punjab Assembly session with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair, which started one hour and 53 minutes behind its scheduled time.

He said that Zakat committees in Punjab would be formed after the publication of new census.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not only increased zakat fund but also enhanced 'Guzara' allowance to Rs 170,000.

Regarding regularization of contractual employees, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had formed a committee led by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to submit recommendations for regularisation of all contractual employees in Punjab.

During the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat initiated the discussions on annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission 2017. Raja Basharat said the opposition did not take part in the session's proceedings, adding that production orders of two MPAs were issued so that they could participate in the house proceedings but they, in-spite of taking part in PA proceedings, were working on some different agendas.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till December 30 (Monday) at 3:00pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Law Minister December PPSC 2017 All From Government Billion Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

PTI leadership to overcome present challenges with ..

2 minutes ago

NAB releases annual report 2019

2 minutes ago

Death of prominent JI leader Ghulam Mohammad Butt ..

2 minutes ago

Unidentified body found in Jhal Magsi

2 minutes ago

Retro Limousine Possibly Used by Stalin Stolen Fro ..

8 minutes ago

Infrastructure Development Cess a federal subject: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.