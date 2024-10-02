Annular Eclipse Set To Take Place Between October 02-03; Not To Be Visible In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) through its Climate Data Procession Centre revealed that an annular solar eclipse is set to take place between the night of October 02 and 03 with no visibility in Pakistan.
This astronomical event will be visible across much of South America, extending to parts of southern North America, as well as over the vast regions of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and Antarctica. While the eclipse will not be observable from Pakistan.
The eclipse will begin with a partial phase at 8:43 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on October 02, followed by the onset of the total eclipse at 9:51 PM.
The eclipse will reach its peak or maximum point at 11:45 PM, creating a striking "ring of fire" effect, characteristic of annular eclipses, where the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving its outer edges visible.
As the eclipse progresses, the total phase will conclude by 1:39 AM on October 03, with the partial eclipse wrapping up at 2:47 AM.
The event is expected to captivate viewers across the regions where it will be visible, offering a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of an annular solar eclipse.
