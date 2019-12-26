UrduPoint.com
Annular Solar Eclipse Appears In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:09 PM

Annular solar eclipse appears in Pakistan

The solar eclipse which started on Thursday morning at 7: 30 am was seen at the peak at around 8: 30 am and is likely to continue till 1 pm.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) An annular solar eclipse has risen upon parts of Pakistan today morning.

The eclipse which started at 7: 30 am, it peaked at: 8: 30 and will contnue till 1: 06 pm. The solar eclipe was also seen in other countries including Myanmar, Indonesia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

