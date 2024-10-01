Annular Solar Eclipse Will Not Be Visible In Pakistan: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The annular solar eclipse on October 2 and 3 will be visible in most of South America and from South in North America, pacific, atlantic and antarctica.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday, the annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.
