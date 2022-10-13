UrduPoint.com

Anomaly Committee Formed To Resolve APPC Employees' Seniority Issues: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that an anomaly committee had been constituted to address the seniority issues and process the promotion cases of the employees of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

Replying to a question in the House, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said the APPC management had never delayed the promotion of employees. It had promoted 66 employees in different grades in 2019-20.

He said the APPC management was highly committed to hold a departmental committee (DPC) meeting with effect from 31-05-2022, however, due to court cases and litigation it could not be materialized in the scheduled time.

He said the current management believed that the timely promotion of employees brought efficiency in their working.

The minister said there was no deliberate attempt on the part of management to delay the promotion cases, which, however, got delayed due to court cases.

