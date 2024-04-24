Open Menu

Anonymous Allegations Against PR Chairman Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Aamir Ali Baloch has strongly condemned the negative propaganda, being spread against the chairman of Railways, stating that anonymous allegations hold no legal significance.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he emphasised that neither could any anonymous letter of allegations disrupt the sequence of policies nor could such baseless propaganda be entertained. He asserted that the Railways reform agenda would be pursued relentlessly, ensuring the achievement of all other targets, just as revenue generation of up to Rs 66 billion has been made possible.

He also mentioned that cases of misconduct against certain individuals had been opened and would be brought to logical conclusion. He expressed confidence in the transformation of the Railways, stating that progress is inevitable.

The statement comes in response to a recent anonymous letter, written to the prime minister with allegations against the chairman of Railways.

