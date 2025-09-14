Anosh Foundation Celebrates Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) At KPC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Anosh Foundation Chairman Anosh Ahmed on Sunday organized a grand Milad-un-Nabi at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to celebrate the joyous occasion of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The event was attended by KPC President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Joint Secretary M. Munsif, Treasurer Imran Ayub, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Former Secretary Raja Kamran, Former Treasure along with other office bearers. Large of number of journalists from electronic, print and digital media attended the event.
Pakistan’s famous Naat Khawan, Alhaj Siddique Ismail, specially attended the Mehfil-e-Milad. The proceedings were conducted by senior journalist A.H. Khanzada. The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Gullam Hussain. Renowned Naat reciters Alhaj Siddique Ismail, Faisal Hassan Naqshbandi, Muhammad Asad Ayub, Muhammad Zubair, Sumair Ahmed, journalists including Hafiz Salman Tariq, Ayaz Siddiqui, Wajid Hussain Ansari, Sibt-e-Hassan, Shafiq Ahmed presented tributes in praise of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), captivating the audience with their soulful renditions.
During the recitations, the hall echoed with salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Participants appeared overwhelmed with the spirit of love for the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and every moment of the event was filled with reverence and devotion.
A luxury five-star Umrah package was granted through balloting, providing the selected individual with all necessary facilities for the sacred journey. Shields were also presented to reciters and office bearer of the KPC. Guests were also treated to a grand feast.
In his message for the occasion, Anosh Ahmed said Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is not merely a celebration but a pledge to implement the noble Seerah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in our lives. He emphasized that this day should be celebrated with the message of unity, brotherhood, and love, and that following the Seerah is the true guarantee of reform and progress in society. He said celebrations of Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) refresh our faith and remind us that the blessed life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a guiding light for us all. He stressed the need to adopt the Prophet’s teachings and transform society into a cradle of peace and love, free from hatred. He also expressed gratitude to the KPC administration for hosting the gathering.
On this occasion, KPC President Fazil Jamili delivered the concluding address. The gathering ended with salutations upon the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and a special prayer for the safety and prosperity of the country and nation, while the participants described the event as a historic and memorable one.
