Another 10 Brick Kilns Sealed For Contributing To Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district administration has launched crackdown against brick kilns for not adopting zigzag technology and sealed another 10 kilns in order to prevent smog.

A team of Environment Department along with district taskforce raided and closed six brick kilns in Saddar and four in Shujabad tehsils.

A total of Rs 10 million fine was imposed on the owners besides arresting the staff on the spot.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that zero tolerance policy would be observed to prevent smog under the directions of caretaker Punjab CM.

He further said that action was also underway against commercial smoky vehicles.

