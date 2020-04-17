UrduPoint.com
Another 10 Corona Patients Recovered At Mayo Hospitall

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Another 10 patients recovered from coronavirus were discharged from Mayo Hospital, thus the number of recovered corona patients from the hospital raeched to 83

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Another 10 patients recovered from coronavirus were discharged from Mayo Hospital, thus the number of recovered corona patients from the hospital raeched to 83.

According to Punjab Health department sources, over 42,000 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients were conducted in the province.

"The return of patients to their homes after recovery is a positive development and the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus patients".

The government is ensuring the provision of Personal ProtectiveEquipments (PPEs) to all staff working for the treatment of coronaviruspatients", sources added.

