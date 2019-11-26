UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 11 Year Old Girl Raped In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Another 11 year old girl raped in Rawalpindi

The Police arrested accused who sexually abused 11 year girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police arrested accused who sexually abused 11 year girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area here on Tuesday.

According to the details, SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer (CPO) , Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that accused Shahzad Khan took 11 year girl "S" to his "Dera" and raped her and locked the girl in a closet while running away from the spot.

On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and released the girl breaking the lock of the closet.

Naseerabad police registered a case in the matter on complaint of father of the victim girl and also arrested the accused.

The CPO applauded SP Potohar Syed Ali and his team for the arrest of accused in heinous crime and said that Potohar Division police had a large share in arresting the culprits who sexually abused children.

The CPO said a comprehensive awareness campaign was required to control the incidents of sexual abuse of children.

The CPO directed to investigate the case to the grass root level and to challan the accused to Court with firm and solid evidence so that the accused could be awarded exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Police From Share Court

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, NATO Military Committee Head D ..

3 minutes ago

Govt mulling proposal to shift injectable drugs on ..

3 minutes ago

Amina Ansari's work attracting large number of vis ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Liverpool star Alonso acquitted of tax fraud

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.