Another 11 year old girl raped in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police arrested accused who sexually abused 11 year girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area here on Tuesday.

According to the details, SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer (CPO) , Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that accused Shahzad Khan took 11 year girl "S" to his "Dera" and raped her and locked the girl in a closet while running away from the spot.

On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and released the girl breaking the lock of the closet.

Naseerabad police registered a case in the matter on complaint of father of the victim girl and also arrested the accused.

The CPO applauded SP Potohar Syed Ali and his team for the arrest of accused in heinous crime and said that Potohar Division police had a large share in arresting the culprits who sexually abused children.

The CPO said a comprehensive awareness campaign was required to control the incidents of sexual abuse of children.

The CPO directed to investigate the case to the grass root level and to challan the accused to Court with firm and solid evidence so that the accused could be awarded exemplary punishment.