Another 116 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Another 116 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The total number of dengue cases were recorded 5,041 after the registration

of 116 fresh cases in the province on Sunday.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in Rawalpindi,

which reported 104 new cases during the last 24 hours, indicating the district’s

worsening conditions over recent weeks.

Health department's latest report shows that a total of 827 cases emerged across

Punjab in just last week, underscoring the urgent need for containment measures.

Among other districts, Lahore reported four new cases, while Mandi Bahauddin

reported two, Faisalabad, Attock, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chiniot, and Dera

Ghazi Khan each confirmed one new case.

The health department has assured the public of adequate resources and medicine

supplies across public sector hospitals. Citizens seeking treatment, information,

or wishing to file complaints about dengue could access support through the

department’s free helpline at 1033.

Vigilance, preventive actions, and public awareness remain essential in curbing

the spread of dengue across Punjab.

The health authorities urge citizens to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

